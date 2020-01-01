Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Article type

Blogs

A portrait of Sir Robert Peel by by English painter Henry William Pickersgill. (Photo by: Leemage/UIG via Getty Images)
Period

Sir Robert Peel and the ‘moral authority’ of the House of Commons

Napoleon Bonaparte of France. (Hulton Fine Art Collection via Getty Images)
Georgian

Bad manners and a game of thrones: inside the court of Napoleon Bonaparte

New-issue-World-7-800x530-305694b
Period

Issue 7 of BBC World Histories is out now!

New-issue-World-6-800x530_2_3-0e7e18e
Period

October/November issue of BBC World Histories is out now!

Features

A Viking sword with silver and gold hilt, from Dyback, Skane
Anglo-Saxon

How England rode the Viking storm: the real history behind The Last Kingdom

Medieval

St George’s Day: 10 things you (probably) didn’t know about England’s patron saint

Viking sailors make the long voyage across the Atlantic between Europe and America, in order to bring back timber, circa 1350. The Vikings are thought to have discovered America in around 1000 AD, but never attempted full colonization of the new land, due to the hostile natives. Painting by NC Wyeth. (Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Viking

“Vikings didn’t wear horned helmets,” plus 7 more Viking myths busted

A statue of Æthelflæd – erected in Tamworth to mark the 1,000th anniversary of her fortifying the town. (Photo by Chris Gibson/Alamy Stock Photo
Anglo-Saxon

Aethelflaed: who was the warrior queen who crushed the Vikings?

Photo galleries

Keith Granville, managing director of BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation), holding a model of the Boeing 747 jet, with the new aircraft hangars under construction in the background, at Heathrow Airport, 17 March 1969. (Photo by Jim Gray/Keystone/Getty Images)
General Modern

In pictures: the history of London’s Heathrow Airport

A family at the seaside in the 1960s.
20th Century

In pictures: English life in the 1960s, photographed by Tony Ray-Jones

Figure of Tutankhamun
Period

In pictures: the glittering treasures of Tutankhamun

A man attacks the Berlin Wall with a pickaxe on the night of November 9th, 1989 as news spread rapidly that the East German Government would now start granting exit visas to anyone who wanted to go to the West. The announcement was misinterpreted as meaning the border was now open and East German border guards were unable to stop the rush of people to the Wall. Within hours people were smashing sections of the Wall with their own hand tools and these first cracks in the Wall led to the complete opening of the border within days. (Photo by robert wallis/Corbis via Getty Images)
20th Century

In pictures: remembering the Berlin Wall 30 years on

Heritage visits

The British Museum in London
Magazine

Virtual museum and monument tours: how to explore the wonders of history from your home

The Church of St Martin of Tours in Canterbury
Anglo-Saxon

Q&A What is the oldest church in England?

Jesus appears before Pontius Pilate in a crowd scene from Oberammergau's 2010 Passion Play. The Bavarian town stages the mammoth production once every ten years, with a cast made up entirely of local residents. (Photo by Brigitte Maria Mayer Passionsspiele Oberammergau 2020)
Medieval

Travel to: Oberammergau, Germany

Knole, a house on an epic scale that's now run by the National Trust.
Tudor

Explore Knowle: the grandest of family homes

News

All_mag_logos 2
Magazine

An important update for our magazine subscribers

Winchester History Weekend 2017.
Winchester History Weekend

BBC History Magazine’s Winchester History Weekend 2018 kicks off today – and you can still grab some last-minute tickets

WolfsonHistoryPrize2-960f287

Shortlist announced for 2017 Wolfson History Prize

PrehistoricMAIN-81c06b4
General prehistory

Prehistoric treasures featured on latest Royal Mail stamps

Q & A

A calendar
Roman

Q&A Where do the names for days of the week come from?

John Wilkes Booth leans forward to shoot President Abraham Lincoln as he watches a play at Ford's Theater in Washington, D.C, in 1865.
Victorian

Q&A What play was Abraham Lincoln watching when he was shot?

'The Landing of St Augustine in Kent', AD 597
General ancient history

Q&A When did Christianity first arrive in Britain?

Why were the Tudors called the Tudors? The answer lies with Catherine of Valois (pictured), widow of Henry V. (Photo by Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty)
Tudor

Q&A Why were they called the Tudors?

Quiz

Richard III
Magazine

27 history questions for your home pub quiz

A silhouette of troops of the 1st Australian Division during the First World War.
First World War

First World War quiz: how much do you know about WW1?

great fire 4
Stuart

Great Fire of London quiz – how much do you know?

ancient rome quiz
Roman

Ancient Rome quiz

Podcast

Traditional Kente cloth from Ghana (Photo by Dreamstime)
General Modern

A new view of Africa’s past

Coco Chanel photographed in Paris, c1936
Second World War

Chanel and the Riviera

American soldiers head towards the French coast, June 1944. (Photo by Getty Images)
Period

Everything you ever wanted to know about D-Day, but were afraid to ask

Poet George Gordon, sixth Lord Byron. (Photo by National Galleries of Scotland/Getty Images)
Georgian

The scandalous Byrons