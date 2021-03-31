Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Directory
  3. South East England
  4. Canterbury Cathedral – Advertisement

Canterbury Cathedral – Advertisement

Canterbury Cathedral

Published:

Rediscover England’s First Cathedral. Now is a great time to visit the wonderful Canterbury Cathedral – UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mother Church of the Anglican Communion, and seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Advertisement

Founded by St Augustine in 597AD, the Cathedral spans over 1,400 years of history, telling thrilling stories that have shaped England. King Henry IV and the Black Prince are entombed here, and it was here 850 years ago that St Thomas Becket was murdered.

A site of pilgrimage for centuries, the Cathedral continues to welcome visitors from across the world, introducing them to an array of treasures from stunning medieval stained glass and beautiful stonework, to the exquisite Precincts.

Advertisement

Kids Go Free until 31 October 2021* . Book today at www.canterbury-cathedral.org
*T&Cs apply

Facilities:

Cafe/restaurant
Toilets
Dogs allowed on lead
Disabled access (partial)
Public transport
Shop
Picnic area

Key features:

Advertisement

Contact information:

Visit site

Social networks

+44 (0) 1227 762862
visitsenquiries@canterbury-cathedral.org
Canterbury Cathedral Cathedral House, 11 The Precincts, Canterbury, South East England, CT1 2EH – Directions

Tags

You may also like

Coventry Cathedral
West Midlands

Coventry Cathedral – Advertisement

Raby Castle
North East England

Raby Castle – Advertisement

Leeds Cathedral
Yorkshire

Leeds Cathedral – Advertisement