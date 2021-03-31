Canterbury Cathedral – Advertisement

Rediscover England’s First Cathedral. Now is a great time to visit the wonderful Canterbury Cathedral – UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mother Church of the Anglican Communion, and seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Advertisement

Founded by St Augustine in 597AD, the Cathedral spans over 1,400 years of history, telling thrilling stories that have shaped England. King Henry IV and the Black Prince are entombed here, and it was here 850 years ago that St Thomas Becket was murdered.

A site of pilgrimage for centuries, the Cathedral continues to welcome visitors from across the world, introducing them to an array of treasures from stunning medieval stained glass and beautiful stonework, to the exquisite Precincts.

Advertisement

Kids Go Free until 31 October 2021* . Book today at www.canterbury-cathedral.org

*T&Cs apply