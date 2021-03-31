Coventry Cathedral – Advertisement

Coventry Cathedral is a place where splendid medieval history meets modern architecture to stunning and poignant effect.

Visitors can explore our Ruined Cathedral, destroyed by enemy raids during WW2, which now stands as a moving reminder of the horrors of war and the power of forgiveness and reconciliation.

Standing proudly alongside the Ruins is our magnificent ‘New’ Cathedral, featuring works by some of the greatest artists of the 1950s and 60s. Designed as a ‘casket of jewels’ by Sir Basil Spence, as you move through the building you will experience a journey like no other. Our gift shop sells a range of guidebooks and maps which will help you make the most of your time with us.

Perfectly placed in the city centre, the Cathedral campus spans over 1000 years of history, from the early medieval craftsmanship still visible on the ruined Old Cathedral to the innovative 60’s design of Spence’s casket of jewels.

As holders of the Visit Britain ‘We’re Good To Go’ accreditation, your group can be assured of a safe visit.

Coventry Cathedral sits alongside many of Coventry’s other visitor attractions such so you can really make a day of it! We’d love to welcome you!

