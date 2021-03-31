Leeds Cathedral – Advertisement

The present Cathedral Church of Saint Anne opened in June 1904, and replaced an earlier building, dating from 1838. The new cathedral’s architects were J.H. Eastwood (1843-1913) and his assistant S.K. Greenslade (1866-1955). Together they produced an outstanding design in the Arts and Crafts style, which is unique amongst Catholic cathedrals in this country. Today it is a Grade II* Listed Building.

The present-day appearance of the cathedral results from a number of developments that have occurred since 1904. Externally the most significant change is the addition of Wheeler Hall, which opened in 2003 as the cathedral’s Pastoral and Conference Centre. Internally, the cathedral was reordered in 1963, a process that removed many of the original furnishings, especially on the sanctuary. In 2006 the interior was refurbished and a second reordering carried out, the fruits of which are more sympathetic to the designs of Eastwood and Greenslade. The Lady Chapel includes the high altar from the previous cathedral and was designed by A.W.N. Pugin in 1842; it was restored in 2007.

Leeds Cathedral lies at the heart of the city, where it serves to give glory to God and proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ.