How the Age of Revolutions rocked the Royal Navy
James Davey charts the story of Britain’s Royal Navy across the turbulent 1790s: a period rife with radicalised sailors, mutinies and harsh responses from those in power
In the late 18th-century, Britain was catapulted into war with Republican France. At the same time, it was also grappling with the tumult of the Age of Revolutions. All this upheaval was keenly felt by the huge institution that was the Royal Navy. Speaking with Elinor Evans, James Davey delves into the Royal Navy’s journey across the turbulent 1790s, a period rife with radicalised sailors, mutinies and harsh responses from those in power.
James Davey is the author of Tempest: The Royal Navy & the Age of Revolutions (Yale University Press, 2023)
