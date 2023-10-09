Batteries may be small, but the change they have unleashed on society is mighty, sparking social change and leaving behind a challenging environmental impact. James Morton Turner, author of the Cundill Prize-shortlisted book Charged: A History of Batteries and Lessons for a Clean Energy Future talks to Matt Elton about how batteries changed the 20th century.

James Morton Turner is the author of Charged: A History of Batteries and Lessons for a Clean Energy Future (University of Washington Press, 2023)