How batteries powered the 20th century
James Morton Turner explores the history of batteries – from the social change they sparked, to the environmental impact they have left behind
Batteries may be small, but the change they have unleashed on society is mighty, sparking social change and leaving behind a challenging environmental impact. James Morton Turner, author of the Cundill Prize-shortlisted book Charged: A History of Batteries and Lessons for a Clean Energy Future talks to Matt Elton about how batteries changed the 20th century.
James Morton Turner is the author of Charged: A History of Batteries and Lessons for a Clean Energy Future (University of Washington Press, 2023)
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
