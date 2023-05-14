Britain in the 1990s: everything you wanted to know
Alwyn Turner answers listener questions on British history in the decade of Major, Blair and Britpop
It was the decade that saw the fall of the Soviet Union, the rise of Tony Blair and the landmark Good Friday Agreement. But what was behind the landslide victory of New Labour? How did the death of Princess Diana change the monarchy? And was ‘Cool Britannia’ really that cool? Speaking to Spencer Mizen, Alwyn Turner answers listener questions on Britain in the 1990s.
Authors
Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine
