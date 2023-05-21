Chartism: everything you wanted to know
Joan Allen answers listener questions on the working-class mass campaign for political reform
The first half of the 19th century witnessed the rise of an extraordinary working-class campaign for political reform: Chartism. What made this movement so remarkable was its size and sophistication – and the level of anxiety it provoked among the British establishment. But who were the Chartists? Why was the authorities' reaction to them so draconian? And did they actually achieve any of their aims? Speaking with Spencer Mizen, Joan Allen answers your top questions about Chartism.
Authors
Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine
