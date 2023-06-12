Christmas feasts with Annie Gray | HistoryExtra podcast series

In our festive four-part series, Annie Gray takes Ellie Cawthorne on a culinary journey through the history of Christmas food. She guides through the raucous world of festive feasting in the medieval and Tudor eras and the extravagant elegance of Georgian fine dining, before moving on to family-friendly merry-making in the Victorian age, make-do-and-mend Christmases under WW2 rationing, and the bizarre yet joyful gastronomic experiments of the postwar era.