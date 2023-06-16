Economies in meltdown: lessons from past financial crashes
Linda Yueh discusses the history of financial crashes and what we can learn from them today
From the Wall Street Crash of 1929 to the global turmoil of 2008, financial crises have wrecked countless lives, businesses and economies. But have lessons been learned from these catastrophes, or are policymakers – and speculators – doomed to repeat mistakes from the past? The award-winning economist Linda Yueh speaks to Jon Bauckham about the biggest crashes of the past 100 years, and what countries can do to protect themselves when the next crisis inevitably comes knocking.
Linda Yueh is the author of The Great Crashes: Lessons from Global Meltdowns and How to Prevent Them (Penguin Business, 2023)
Authors
Jon is the production editor at BBC History Revealed, where he is responsible for writing, editing and proofreading content. When he’s not poring over pages with a red pen, he can be found recording episodes of the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast, chatting to authors about subjects ranging from Lord Kitchener to Russian pianos.
