How (and how not) to stage a coronation
Looking back at royal coronations through history, Dr Tracy Borman shares her top tips for staging a successful ceremony
The British monarchy is known for its pomp and pageantry, and a coronation is a big chance to show off. But with so much pressure to get time-honoured traditions right, down the centuries things haven’t always gone to plan. So, what separates a crowning success from a royal fiasco? Speaking to Emily Briffett, Dr Tracy Borman offers up her top tips for pulling off the historic ceremony without a hitch – from rocking the right regalia and crowning the correct king to staying in tune with the times.
