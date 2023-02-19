How ‘roaring’ were the roaring twenties for ordinary britons? Did views of the British empire change after the first world war? And what caused the economic woes of the 1930s? Speaking to Elinor Evans, Matt Houlbrook answers your top questions about British life in the period that lay between the two devastating world wars of the early 20th century.

