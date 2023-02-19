Interwar Britain: everything you wanted to know
Matt Houlbrook answers listener questions about British life in the 1920s and 1930s
Published: February 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM
How ‘roaring’ were the roaring twenties for ordinary britons? Did views of the British empire change after the first world war? And what caused the economic woes of the 1930s? Speaking to Elinor Evans, Matt Houlbrook answers your top questions about British life in the period that lay between the two devastating world wars of the early 20th century.
Elinor EvansDigital editor
