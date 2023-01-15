What was society’s attitude towards female writers in Regency England? How far did class affect the hopes of young couples looking to be wed? And did people really spend all day gossiping about grand fortunes, illustrious estates and ruinous affairs? Speaking with Lauren Good, Dr Lizzie Rogers answers listener questions on Jane Austen’s England – from the delights of a Regency ball to the flourishing ideal of marrying for love.

Authors

Lizzie Rogers
Dr Lizzie RogersHistorian and writer

Dr Lizzie Rogers is an historian and writer who specialises in women, learning and historic houses in the 18th and early 19th centuries, and their depiction in popular culture.

