Life in a WW2 tank regiment
Peter Hart tracks one tank regiment’s experience of the Second World War – from life in an inflammable vehicle to camaraderie amid the threat of German shells
In military history, we often hear the stories of great battles and detailed strategic manoeuvres, but what was life like for the men responsible for executing these sweeping orders? Drawing on oral history testimonies, Peter Hart shares personal stories of the 2nd Fire and Forfar Yeomanry – a WW2 tank regiment. Speaking with Emily Briffett, he reveals how they lived with constant fear of the sudden impact of German shells and the subsequent scramble to escape.
Peter Hart is the author of Burning Steel: A Tank Regiment at War, 1939-45 (Profile, 2022)
Authors
