Fight like a man? Masculinity in WW2
Luke Turner explores how experiences during the Second World War shaped men’s attitudes to sexuality, masculinity and gender roles
How were sexuality, gender roles, and attitudes to the body influenced by men’s experiences in the Second World War? That’s something explored in Luke Turner’s new book Men at War. Luke speaks to Matt Elton about the stories of some of the men shaped by the conflict, and why he thinks the full range of experiences has been obscured by subsequent depictions of the war.
Luke Turner is the author of Men at War: Loving, Lusting, Fighting, Remembering 1939-1945 (Orion, 2023)
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99