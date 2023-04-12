The 17th century was a turbulent time for England, overshadowed by a civil war, a coup and a regicide, not to mention the looming threats of terrorism, plague and witch panics. However, in the coffee shops and on the street corners of growing cities, the common people finally had their voices heard – and those voices were loud. Speaking with Emily Briffett, Jonathan Healey illuminates a revolutionary society that helped forge modern Britain.

Jonathan Healey is the author of The Blazing World: A New History of Revolutionary England (Bloomsbury, 2023)

Authors

Dr Jonathan Healey

Jonathan Healey is associate professor in social history at the University of Oxford

