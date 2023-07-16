Roman gods & goddesses: everything you wanted to know
From Mars to Minerva, Philip Freeman answers listener questions on the Roman pantheon of gods and goddesses
Published: July 16, 2023 at 7:51 AM
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
How were Roman deities different to Greek deities? Why did the Romans sacrifice animals? What did religious cults get up to in ancient Rome? And just how many gods and goddesses did they worship? In our latest everything you wanted to know episode, Emily Briffett puts listener questions on the Roman pantheon of gods and goddesses to Philip Freeman, Professor of Classics at Pepperdine University.
Advertisement
Authors
Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99
CLAIM NOW
Advertisement