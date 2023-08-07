Rome vs Persia: an unwinnable fight
Adrian Goldsworthy discusses the evolving relationship between two superpowers of the ancient world, and explains why neither was ever able to vanquish the other
The Roman empire was used to getting its own way – but there was one power it was never able to overcome. Despite frequent bouts of warfare, the Parthian and later Persian empire managed to hold its own against Rome for more than six centuries, until a new force emerged that would transform the Middle East forever. Historian of the ancient world Adrian Goldsworthy speaks to Rob Attar about the evolving relationship between Rome and Persia, and explains why neither was ever able to vanquish the other.
Adrian Goldsworthy is the author of The Eagle and the Lion: Rome, Persia and an Unwinnable Conflict (Apollo, 2023)
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
