The NHS: everything you wanted to know
Andrew Seaton tackles listener questions about the UK’s National Health Service as it marks its 75th anniversary
How did the British public respond when the NHS was first founded 75 years ago? How have the roles of doctors and nurses changed in the decades since? And was there ever a ‘golden age’ of the National Health Service? In our latest Everything you wanted to know episode, Andrew Seaton tackles listener questions about the UK’s National Health Service, to mark its 75th anniversary.
Andrew Seaton is the author of Our NHS: A History of Britain's Best Loved Institution (Yale University Press, 2023)
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
