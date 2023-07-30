How did the British public respond when the NHS was first founded 75 years ago? How have the roles of doctors and nurses changed in the decades since? And was there ever a ‘golden age’ of the National Health Service? In our latest Everything you wanted to know episode, Andrew Seaton tackles listener questions about the UK’s National Health Service, to mark its 75th anniversary.

Andrew Seaton is the author of Our NHS: A History of Britain's Best Loved Institution (Yale University Press, 2023)