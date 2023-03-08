Video podcast | Peter Frankopan on humanity’s long relationship with nature
For thousands of years, humans have been in thrall to climate – it has dictated the crops we grow, the water we drink and even the diseases to which we might succumb. Rhiannon Davies speaks to Professor Peter Frankopan about his new book that examines this crucial relationship, The Earth Transformed, to explore whether lessons from the past might help us navigate a potentially frightening future
Published: March 8, 2023 at 9:59 PM
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
