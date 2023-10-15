Weimar Germany: everything you wanted to know
Professor Frank McDonough tackles some of the big questions about the brief experiment in democracy that preceded Germany’s Nazi era
The decade and a half between the end of the First World War and the ascent of Nazism is one of the most debated and mythologised periods of German history. The democratic Weimar Republic was a period of great political instability but is also renowned for its liberal social attitudes and cultural achievements. For today’s everything you wanted to know episode Rob Attar is joined by Professor Frank McDonough to tackle some of the big questions – including those submitted by listeners – surrounding this doomed experiment in democracy.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
