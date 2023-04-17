WW2 the big questions: the ‘Big Three’
Laurence Rees explores the role of Churchill, Stalin and Roosevelt in shaping the course of the Second World War
How instrumental was Churchill in Britain’s decision to stand against Hitler? What was it like to work with the consummate charmer President Roosevelt? And why did Stalin feel betrayed by his allies? In the third episode of our five-part series tackling the big questions of the Second World War, historian Laurence Rees joins Rachel Dinning to discuss the role of the ‘Big Three’ – Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin – in shaping the course of the conflict.
Authors
