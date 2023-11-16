With more than 300 historic and modern consignment lots available to view and bid on, including the Queen’s Beasts coins from 2021, as well as 2009’s commemorative Kew Gardens 50p piece, there are some exquisite items and collections to choose from.

Here are some of the highlights from this exclusive auction, along with their intriguing origins. If you want to start your own collection or add to an already curated catalogue, why not have a browse and stake your claim?

2020 Three Graces Two-Ounce Gold Proof Coin

This golden coin is part of a collection celebrating the greatest engravers throughout The Royal Mint’s history. The 2020 edition commemorates the artistry of William Wyon, based on his original 1817 crown design. This was inspired by Antonio Canova’s breathtaking statue ‘The Three Graces’, which depicts Zeus’s three daughters. Thalia is said to represent beauty, Euphrosyne mirth and Aglaia elegance.

Did you know… William Wyon’s storied career also saw him create numerous famous coins and medallions for the young Princess, then Queen, Victoria. The most revered being his neo-classic 1838 portrait – the first full year of her reign.

Kew Gardens 50p

You might come across this highly desirable coin in general circulation, but you’d have to be extremely lucky. Just 210,000 of these were minted in 2009, and to give you some context, last year saw the release of 9.6 million Queen Elizabeth II memorial 50p coins alone. Designed by Christopher Le Brun, this piece marks the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew and depicts its iconic Chinese Pagoda, adorned by climbing leaves.

2017 Sovereign Five-Coin Set

Struck in 2017, this beautiful five-coin set celebrates the 200th anniversary of Benedetto Pistrucci’s legendary golden sovereign. The Italian medallist was brought over to England by the Prince Regent and went on to engrave his coin portrait when he became King George IV. While working on a commission by Lady Spencer to recreate St George in a Greek style, as opposed to the more traditional medieval imagery, he was inspired to use the design on the 1817 Sovereign. Pistrucci spectacularly captured the dramatic sense of motion of England’s patron saint on horseback, and this set is a fitting recreation of that masterpiece, coined in five denominations.

Did you know… Shortly after creating the 1817 Sovereign, Benedetto Pistrucci was commissioned to create the Waterloo Medal to be presented to the generals who fought and won the eponymous 1815 battle. Due to creative disputes and growing health issues, Pistrucci only completed the work in 1849, and died shortly afterwards.

2021 Queen’s Beasts ‘Completer’ gold kilo PF70 Ultra Cameo

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign saw the release of many famous coins, from the 1957 Sovereign to the 13-piece 2002 Golden Jubilee collection. And the feted Queen’s Beasts collection, minted between 2016 and 2021, represents each of the 10 statues that were created to form a guard of honour at the entrance of Westminster Abbey upon her coronation in 1953.

Each statue represents an ancestral beast from royal houses throughout history, including the White Horse of Hanover and the White Greyhound of Richmond. This resplendent gold kilo ‘Completer’ coin is the last in the set, bringing all 10 beasts together on the reverse, surrounding the fifth coinage portrait of the Queen in a triumphant design by Jody Clark.

