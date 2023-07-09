It was the decade in which the Aids pandemic transformed our relationship with sex and sexuality, MTV transformed the way we consume music, Princess Diana transformed the relationship between royalty and the media and Margaret Thatcher transformed the political landscape. In our latest Everything you wanted to know episode, Spencer Mizen puts listener questions on 1980s Britain to historian and author Lucy Robinson.

Advertisement

Lucy Robinson is the author of Now That's What I Call a History of the 1980s: Pop Culture and Politics in the Decade That Shaped Modern Britain (Manchester University Press, 2023)