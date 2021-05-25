Accessibility Links

  4. Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 6: Winston Churchill

Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 6: Winston Churchill

In the latest episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Jeremy Black nominates Winston Churchill

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra

Published:

In the latest episode of our series profiling the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, Jeremy Black nominates Winston Churchill – the leader who became a wartime icon by galvanising the nation in the face of terrible crisis.

More on: Winston Churchill

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra
