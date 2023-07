The death of King Edward VII in 1910 pitched Britain into a frenzy of mourning, as the nation marked the passing of a symbol of continuity and stability in an ever more unpredictable world. Speaking to Spencer Mizen, Martin Williams reveals how the ageing, conservative king emerged from the shadow of Queen Victoria’s reign to charm a nation experiencing dizzying change.

Martin Williams is the author of The King is Dead, Long Live the King!: Majesty, Mourning and Modernity in Edwardian Britain (Hodder & Stoughton, 2023)