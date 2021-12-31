History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. History’s greatest mysteries: why did Mao’s chosen successor flee China?

History’s greatest mysteries: why did Mao’s chosen successor flee China?

In the latest in our series on history’s biggest conundrums, historian Rana Mitter considers the mysterious “Lin Biao incident”

Pod Mysteries 4 WL

Published:

Fifty years ago, in September 1971, Lin Biao boarded a flight out of the country, only to crash in the Mongolian desert shortly afterwards. Was this the result of an aborted coup on Lin’s part? And where exactly was his plane heading? In the latest in our series on history’s biggest conundrums, historian Rana Mitter answers these questions and more about the mysterious “Lin Biao incident”.

Advertisement

Browse all episodes in our podcast series on History’s Greatest Mysteries

Tags

More on: Weird and wonderful history

Pod Mysteries 4 WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Jan 2022 Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW