In 1929, a sensational murder trial took place in Hungary. A group of women, all hailing from the same tiny village, stood accused of murdering dozens of men – including sons, lovers and husbands – over the course of more than a decade. But why did they do it? How did they do it? And how did they remain undetected for so long? Award-winning journalist Patti McCracken talks to Jon Bauckham about the so-called “Angel Makers of Nagyrév”, and sheds light on the wider social and economic factors that may have motivated them to murder.

Patti McCracken is the author of The Angel Makers: The True Crime Story of the Most Astonishing Murder Ring in History (Mudlark, 2023)