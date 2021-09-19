The Paris Peace Conference: everything you wanted to know

In the latest episode in our series on history’s biggest topics, Professor David Stevenson explores the 1919–20 conference that sought to resolve the aftermath of the First World War, and whose legacy has been fiercely debated ever since. Was the resulting Treaty of Versailles too harsh on Germany? Did the peacemakers create lasting problems in the Middle East? And what effect did the Spanish Flu have on proceedings?

