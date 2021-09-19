Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. The Paris Peace Conference: everything you wanted to know

The Paris Peace Conference: everything you wanted to know

Professor David Stevenson answers listener questions on the 1919-20 conference that sought to resolve the aftermath of the First World War

Politicians in suits discuss the Paris Peace Treaty inside the Palace of Versailles

Published:

In the latest episode in our series on history’s biggest topics, Professor David Stevenson explores the 1919–20 conference that sought to resolve the aftermath of the First World War, and whose legacy has been fiercely debated ever since. Was the resulting Treaty of Versailles too harsh on Germany? Did the peacemakers create lasting problems in the Middle East? And what effect did the Spanish Flu have on proceedings?

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Politicians in suits discuss the Paris Peace Treaty inside the Palace of Versailles
Learn more about this subject
HEX Subs Nov 274 Sidebar 1200 x 800

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW