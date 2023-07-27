US Civil Rights | The lynching of Emmett Till
The brutal murder of black teenager Emmett Till appalled America, and added fuel to the fledgling civil rights movement. Experts Devery Anderson and Adriane Lentz-Smith revisit the event
Published: July 27, 2023 at 7:30 am
Grab a signed and hardback copy of Tom Holland's Pax: War and Peace in Rome's Golden Age - worth £30!
When Mamie Till decided to display the bruised and beaten body of her son, 14-year-old Emmett Till, in an open casket funeral, she poured gasoline on the emerging Civil Rights movement in America. In the first episode of our series delving into the movement, Rhiannon Davies is joined by biographer Devery Anderson and historian Adriane Lentz-Smith to look back at Emmett’s tragic lynching and the horrors of Jim Crow America.
Advertisement
Want to hear more? Browse more episodes in our podcast series on US civil rights
Authors
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Get your hands on a signed copy of Tom Holland's latest book worth £30 + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed
CLAIM NOW
Advertisement