US Civil Rights | The Montgomery bus boycott
Why did Rosa Parks refuse to give up her bus seat? Historians Jeanne Theoharis and Mia Bay unpick that question as they explore the protest that captivated the nation
Published: July 27, 2023 at 7:31 am
Grab a signed and hardback copy of Tom Holland's Pax: War and Peace in Rome's Golden Age - worth £30!
Rosa Parks’ momentous refusal to vacate her bus seat for a white passenger in 1955 sparked a boycott that lasted for 381 days, and successfully pressured city authorities to end bus segregation. In the second episode of our series delving into the US Civil Rights movement, Rhiannon Davies speaks to historians Jeanne Theoharis and Mia Bay to delve into the inner workings of the boycott, as well as the power of direct action.
Advertisement
Want to hear more? Browse more episodes in our podcast series on US civil rights
Authors
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Get your hands on a signed copy of Tom Holland's latest book worth £30 + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed
CLAIM NOW
Advertisement