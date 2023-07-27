When President Lyndon B Johnson signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act, he made history – but did sweeping laws actually result in tangible social change? In the fourth episode of our series exploring the US Civil Rights movement, Rhiannon Davies is joined by Dr Tomiko Nagin-Brown and Dr Rebecca Brueckmann to untangle the 1964 act’s complicated legacy. The episode also winds the clock back to 1957, to consider whether the experiences of the Little Rock Nine can shed new light on the question.

Authors

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

