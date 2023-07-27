US Civil Rights | The 1964 Civil Rights Act
How successful was the 1964 Civil Rights Act? Dr Tomiko Nagin-Brown and Dr Rebecca Brueckmann explore the landmark legislation, as well as the case of the Little Rock Nine
Published: July 27, 2023 at 7:33 am
When President Lyndon B Johnson signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act, he made history – but did sweeping laws actually result in tangible social change? In the fourth episode of our series exploring the US Civil Rights movement, Rhiannon Davies is joined by Dr Tomiko Nagin-Brown and Dr Rebecca Brueckmann to untangle the 1964 act’s complicated legacy. The episode also winds the clock back to 1957, to consider whether the experiences of the Little Rock Nine can shed new light on the question.
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
