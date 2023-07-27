US Civil Rights: legacy
How were 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests linked to the mid-century struggle for racial equality? Dr Adriane Lentz-Smith and Dr Kennetta Hammond Perry consider the tangled legacy of Civil Rights
Published: July 27, 2023 at 7:35 am
When cries of “Black Lives Matter” rang out across the world in 2020, protestors were echoing the chants of civil rights activists advocating for change in the previous century. In the sixth and final episode of our series delving into the US Civil Rights movement, Dr Adriane Lentz-Smith and Dr Kennetta Hammond Perry join Rhiannon Davies to consider the legacy of the struggle for racial equality – both in America and beyond.
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
