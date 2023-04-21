How women were excluded from sport – and fought back
From marathons to mountaineering, Rachel Hewitt highlights previously overlooked evidence of women’s sporting and outdoor endeavours from the 19th century
Looking at sport history, it’s easy to get the impression that women’s involvement in sporting activities only began in the 1970s. However, as author Rachel Hewitt outlines, women were excluded from sport as rules and regulations were codified from the 19th century. Speaking with David Musgrove, she considers how the sporting and outdoors endeavours of women have consequently been overlooked in sporting history.
Rachel Hewitt is the author of In Her Nature: How Women Break Boundaries in the Great Outdoors (Vintage, 2023)
Authors
Subscribe to either BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed by MIDNIGHT 23rd April to get your £10 M&S gift card + FREE access to HistoryExtra (including ad the free Podcast) worth £34.99.