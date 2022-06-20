Discovering a lost royal battleship
Claire Jowitt discusses the discovery of a 17th-century shipwreck off the coast of Norfolk
By
Published: June 20, 2022 at 12:43 pm
Claire Jowitt speaks to Matt Elton about the news of the discovery of a 17th-century shipwreck off the coast of Norfolk – and why it might be the most important maritime find in decades.
Authors
Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
