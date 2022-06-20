History Extra logo
Discovering a lost royal battleship

Claire Jowitt discusses the discovery of a 17th-century shipwreck off the coast of Norfolk

Published: June 20, 2022 at 12:43 pm

Claire Jowitt speaks to Matt Elton about the news of the discovery of a 17th-century shipwreck off the coast of Norfolk – and why it might be the most important maritime find in decades.

Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine

Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.

