Tutankhamun: life & death of the boy king
Join us for episode three in our series examining the life, death and legacy of the iconic pharaoh…
Tutankhamun is the most famous pharaoh of all, but what do we actually know about his short life and reign?
In episode three of our series on the boy king, Ellie Cawthorne speaks to Professor Aidan Dodson and Dr Chris Naunton about the defining events of Tutankhamun’s reign, before taking a look at his family, health and lavish lifestyle. They also investigate the young pharaoh’s premature death, delving into theories of murder, malaria and death by hippopotamus.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.