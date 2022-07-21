Tutankhamun: life & death of the boy king

Tutankhamun is the most famous pharaoh of all, but what do we actually know about his short life and reign?

In episode three of our series on the boy king, Ellie Cawthorne speaks to Professor Aidan Dodson and Dr Chris Naunton about the defining events of Tutankhamun’s reign, before taking a look at his family, health and lavish lifestyle. They also investigate the young pharaoh’s premature death, delving into theories of murder, malaria and death by hippopotamus.