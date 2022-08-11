History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Tutankhamun: secrets of the pharaoh's mummy

Join us for episode six in our series examining the life, death and legacy of the iconic pharaoh…

By
Published: August 11, 2022 at 12:21 pm
Subs offer

There’s no more instantly recognisable symbol of ancient Egypt than a mummy. And, of course, the mummy of Tutankhamun is the most famous of all. But what can we learn from looking at the mummified body of an ancient boy king?

Advertisement

In episode 6 of our series on Tutankhamun, Ellie Cawthorne and Dr Chris Naunton explore what the ancient Egyptians believed happened after death, delve into ancient mummification processes and follow Tutankhamun’s mummy on his somewhat unexpected adventures in the afterlife.

Want to hear more? Browse more episodes in our podcast series on Tutankhamun's life, death and legacy

Authors

Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 5 issues for £5 - that's just £1 per issue to BBC History Magazine!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content