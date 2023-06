He learned from Socrates, taught Aristotle and is often described as the key figure in the history of philosophy. But what do we actually know about the life of Plato of Athens? And why was his work so pioneering? Plato’s latest biographer, Robin Waterfield, joins Rob Attar to explore these questions and more.

Robin Waterfield is the author of Plato of Athens: A Life in Philosophy (Oxford University Press, 2023)