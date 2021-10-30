Ghosts, necromancy & the underworld in ancient Mesopotamia

Irving Finkel speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his book The First Ghosts, which looks at what we can learn from the first written evidence of ghost beliefs. He reveals what ancient Mesopotamian cuneiform tablets can tell us about everything from necromancy and getting rid of troublesome spirits to demons and the underworld.

Irving Finkel is the author of The First Ghosts: Most Ancient of Legacies (Hodder & Stoughton, 2021)