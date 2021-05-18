Accessibility Links

  3. Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Episode 5: Pitt the Younger

Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Episode 5: Pitt the Younger

In the latest episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Dominic Sandbrook nominates William Pitt the Younger

Published:

In the latest episode of our new series profiling the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, historian and broadcaster Dominic Sandbrook nominates William Pitt the Younger, the steady, upright leader who steered Britain through the turbulence of the French Revolution.

