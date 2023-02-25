Cuban Missile Crisis | HistoryExtra podcast series
Episode 1: Tensions mount
In the first episode of our series on the Cuban Missile Crisis, we explore the roots of the Cold War standoff and meet the key players in the looming confrontation
Episode 2: Broken ties & a secret pact
In the second episode of our series on the Cuban Missile Crisis, we explore the fallout from the 1961 Bay of Pigs disaster, and examine why Khrushchev decided to place nuclear missiles in Cuba
Episode 3: Dangerous days
In the third episode of our series on the Cuban Missile Crisis, we chart the first phase of the Cold War standoff – from panicked secret meetings to risky naval manoeuvres
Episode 4: The road to resolution
In the fourth and final episode of our series on the Cuban Missile Crisis, we chart the final tense days of the Cold War standoff, investigating how it was eventually resolved