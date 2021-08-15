All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Early Medieval Britain: everything you wanted to know
Dr Rory Naismith answers listener questions on Britain in the early Middle Ages
Published:
In the latest episode in our series tackling history’s biggest topics, Dr Rory Naismith, author of Early Medieval Britain, c500–1000, responds to listener questions and popular internet search queries on Britain in the early Middle Ages.
Rory Naismith is the author of Early Medieval Britain c500-1000 (Cambridge University Press, 2021)