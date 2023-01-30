Quiz: How well do you know the Edwardian era?
Test your knowledge on the period in Great Britain and Ireland's history between 1901 and the First World War…
By
Published: January 30, 2023 at 12:45 pm
Subs offer
How well do you know the royals, radicals and reformers who made their mark during the Edwardian era, a glistening age of innovation and unprecedented social change?
Advertisement
How did you score? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!
Advertisement
Don't forget to check back next week for our next weekly quiz – and in the meantime browse our other history quizzes here
Authors
Elinor EvansDigital editor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up 50% when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement