What was it like to be a child on Britain’s First World War home front? Just how effective was Britain in producing the mammoth amount of materials required for the war effort? And how exactly did the system of conscription work to recruit young men for the trenches? Sir Hew Strachan speaks to Lauren Good about the lives of Britons who were back home while fighting raged on the front line.

Hew Strachan is the editor of The British Home Front and the First World War (Cambridge University Press, 2022)