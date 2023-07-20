She is everything, he's just the father of the atomic bomb. As Barbie and Oppenheimer arrive in cinemas, test you knowledge of the (sometimes controversial) history of the Barbie toy line, and true story of atomic scientist Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project – and we'll tell you which film you should see first.

Advertisement

Authors

Kev LochunDeputy Digital Editor, HistoryExtra

Kev Lochun is Deputy Digital Editor of HistoryExtra.com and previously Deputy Editor of BBC History Revealed. As well as commissioning content from expert historians, he can also be found interviewing them on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Get your hands on a signed copy of Tom Holland's latest book worth £30 + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed
CLAIM NOW
Advertisement