Britain's Greatest Prime Minister | HistoryExtra podcast series
- Georgian
Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Episode 1: Robert Walpole. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the first episode of our new series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their tenure, Jeremy Black profiles Robert Walpole
- 20th Century
Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Episode 2: Stanley Baldwin. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the second episode of our new series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Dominic Sandbrook champions Stanley Baldwin
- 20th Century
Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Episode 3: Clement Attlee. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the latest episode in our new series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their tenure, Charlotte Lydia Riley profiles Clement Attlee
- 20th Century
Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 4: Harold Wilson. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the latest episode in our new series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Charlotte Lydia Riley nominates Harold Wilson
- Period
Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Episode 5: Pitt the Younger. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the latest episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Dominic Sandbrook nominates William Pitt the Younger
- 20th Century
Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 6: Winston Churchill. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the latest episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Jeremy Black nominates Winston Churchill
- Victorian
Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 7: Lord Salisbury. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the latest episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Andrew Roberts nominates Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, third Marquess of Salisbury
- 20th Century
Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 8: Margaret Thatcher. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the latest episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Andrew Roberts nominates Margaret Thatcher
- 20th Century
Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 9: Secrets of being a successful leader. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
For the final episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Anthony Seldon discusses the secrets of being a great leader