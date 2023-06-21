What makes Cornwall different from the rest of England? Is it history or geography that sets the area apart? And how have the industries of fishing, mining and tourism all transformed the face of the region? Tim Hannigan, author of The Granite Kingdom: A Cornish Journey explores Cornwall’s long and fascinating story in conversation with David Musgrove.

Tim Hannigan is the author of The Granite Kingdom: A Cornish Journey (Apollo, 2023)