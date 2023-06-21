All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Cornwall: a brief history
Tim Hannigan charts the story of Cornwall, and explores what sets it apart from the rest of England
Published: June 21, 2023 at 7:15 am
What makes Cornwall different from the rest of England? Is it history or geography that sets the area apart? And how have the industries of fishing, mining and tourism all transformed the face of the region? Tim Hannigan, author of The Granite Kingdom: A Cornish Journey explores Cornwall’s long and fascinating story in conversation with David Musgrove.
Tim Hannigan is the author of The Granite Kingdom: A Cornish Journey (Apollo, 2023)
Authors
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
