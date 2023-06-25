When were dogs first domesticated? Why was adopting from London’s “Temporary Home for Lost and Starving Dogs” such a radical move? And how did a dognapping case change the life of 19th-century poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning? Speaking to Charlotte Hodgman, Professor Julie-Marie Strange answers your top questions on the history of dogs in Britain, from the popularity of certain breeds, to 19th-century dog shows and the origins of the Kennel Club.

