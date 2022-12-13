On 25 January, millions of people across China and the wider Chinese diaspora celebrate the arrival of the new lunar year. A traditional dinner-table staple is the ‘tea egg’ – a boiled egg left to steep in a soy sauce and tea-infused broth for a number of hours. While the age-old association between eggs, rebirth and prosperity means the dish is a fitting festive treat, tea eggs can be enjoyed as a snack all year round, and are also commonly sold in shops and by street vendors.