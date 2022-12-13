Save up to 40% PLUS book of your choice
Subscribe from £19.99 every 6 issues and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
Place the eggs and 1 tsp salt in a large pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20 minutes.
Remove from the heat and drain, and once cooled, tap each of the eggs with the back of a spoon to crack their shells (without fully removing them).
Set the eggs aside, and in another large pan, combine the 750ml water with the soy sauces, ¼ tsp salt and remaining ingredients. Bring to the boil, cover and then simmer for three hours.
Remove from the heat, add the eggs to the broth and let steep for at least eight hours. Remove shells and serve.