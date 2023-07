How do you begin to recreate clothing from the past? What are the most tricky historical fashions to get right? And how important is accuracy in all this? Jane Malcolm-Davies busts some popular myths about historical clothing and unpicks the sources that give us a glimpse into what people really wore in the past. Speaking with Emily Briffett, she discusses the challenges of learning the historical tools of the trade, and offers advice to budding recreators.

Jane Malcolm-Davies is the co-author of The Typical Tudor